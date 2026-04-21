Annual Vacation Bible School

Calvary Chapel of Auburn invites children (ages 4-14) to join us for a journey through Psalm 23. Our daily vacation Bible school offers games, music, crafts, food, prizes, and more. It will take place July 20-24, daily at 5:30-8:15 p.m. Our address is 2090 Crane Brook Drive, Auburn, NY. For more information, call 315-515-3054.