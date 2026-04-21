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Annual Vacation Bible School

Annual Vacation Bible School

Calvary Chapel of Auburn invites children (ages 4-14) to join us for a journey through Psalm 23. Our daily vacation Bible school offers games, music, crafts, food, prizes, and more. It will take place July 20-24, daily at 5:30-8:15 p.m. Our address is 2090 Crane Brook Drive, Auburn, NY. For more information, call 315-515-3054.

Calvary Chapel of Auburn
05:30 PM - 08:15 PM, every day through Jul 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Calvary Chapel of Auburn
315-515-3054
calvarychapelauburnny@gmail.com
https://www.ccauburn.org/
Calvary Chapel of Auburn
2090 Cranebrook Dr.
Auburn, New York, 13021
315-515-3054
calvarychapelauburnny@gmail.com
https://www.ccauburn.org/