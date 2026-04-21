Antique & Classic Boat Show
Antique & Classic Boat Show
More than 80 antique and classic boats and motors will be on display in the water and on land, plus concerts, a boat parade, a photo-shoot cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles, children’s activities, demos, raffles and more. Awards presented in 35 categories. Organized by the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Enjoy convenient, free parking with our complimentary shuttle service — park at 1 Austin St. or the lower Skaneateles High School lot to take the shuttle into the village. 3 p.m. to dusk Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Clift Park
Free
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation
315-685-0552
info@skaneateles.com
Clift Park
W. Genesee St.Skaneateles, New York 13152
315-685-0552
info@skaneateles.com