Antique & Classic Boat Show

More than 80 antique and classic boats and motors will be on display in the water and on land, plus concerts, a boat parade, a photo-shoot cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles, children’s activities, demos, raffles and more. Awards presented in 35 categories. Organized by the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Enjoy convenient, free parking with our complimentary shuttle service — park at 1 Austin St. or the lower Skaneateles High School lot to take the shuttle into the village. 3 p.m. to dusk Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.