Backyard Birds
Backyard Birds
Join birding enthusiasts from Onondaga Audubon at the GSC bird feeders in the heated office to observe birds, learn ID tricks, and learn all about the birds we have with each other! Free to attend!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com