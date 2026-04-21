Benefit to Save Casey's Cottage

The Friends of Mexico Point Park invite you to a fundraiser at the Eis House on June 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to help rescue a piece of unique local history.

Casey’s Cottage is facing a critical threat from a powderpost beetle infestation. While the hardwood chosen by William Casey allowed for stunning, intricate carvings, it has unfortunately become a target for beetle larvae. Immediate fumigation is required to prevent widespread, permanent damage to the cottage's priceless architecture and artwork. The total cost for the treatment is approximately $30,000. The Friends of Mexico Point Park are partnering with the Town of Mexico and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to cover the bill, with a goal of raising $10,000 through this event.

The afternoon will feature a silent auction with a variety of items, as well as live music. The Eis House kitchen and bar will also be open for additional food and beverage purchases. Guests of all ages are welcome. Following the fundraiser, attendees are invited to take a special tour of the cottage.

Event Highlights:

Music by: Dick Drake and his band, 8th & Lake (featuring John Lawton, Kathy Rushmore, Rick Bush, Josh Russel, Taylor Ricks, and John Brown).

Dick Drake and his band, 8th & Lake (featuring John Lawton, Kathy Rushmore, Rick Bush, Josh Russel, Taylor Ricks, and John Brown). Activities: Silent auction and post-event cottage tours.

Ticket Information:

Pre-event Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for children. Available for purchase at the Eis House (Mexico, N.Y.), River's End Bookstore (Oswego, N.Y.), or online via the Mexico Point Park Donation Page.

$20 for adults, $10 for children. Available for purchase at the Eis House (Mexico, N.Y.), River's End Bookstore (Oswego, N.Y.), or online via the Mexico Point Park Donation Page. Tickets at the Door: $25 for adults, $12 for children.

For more information on the restoration project or to view the regular seasonal tour schedule, visit the Friends of Mexico Point Park Website.