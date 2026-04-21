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Catskill Mountain Railroad: Pumpkin Express

Catskill Mountain Railroad: Pumpkin Express

With Halloween coming up, don’t miss a chance to take a trip on the Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Pumpkin Express Train. Passengers ride the train up to the pumpkin patch, where pumpkins will be spread out for everyone to select their favorite one to take home and decorate.

The train trip offers fun for adults and children alike. Take a spectacular journey along the former Ulster & Delaware Railroad corridor and see the natural beauty of the Catskills from a unique perspective. Travel through some of the oldest farmlands in the United States, cross the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge, and head through the Hurley Flats into the foothills of Hurley Mountain. Rides last about an hour and a half and cover approximately 8 miles round-trip.

Dates & Times:

  • Dates: Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25
  • Departure Times: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Departure Location: Westbrook Station, 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston, NY 12401

Ticket Fares:

  • Adults: $25
  • Discount (Seniors, Military, Veterans): $23
  • Children (ages 2 to 12): $19
  • Toddlers (under 2, lap seat): Free

Visit the Catskill Mountain Railroad official website to view full schedules and purchase tickets.

Catskill Mountain Railroad Co.
$19 to $25
Every week through Oct 25, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Catskill Mountain Railroad
8453324854
info@catskillmountainrailroad.com
https://catskillmountainrailroad.com
Catskill Mountain Railroad Co.
55 Plaza Rd.
Kingston, New York 12401