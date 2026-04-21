Catskill Mountain Railroads Pretty Little Princess Train

Do you have a Pretty Little Princess in your family? Well, the Pretty Little Princess Train is where all the little girls can dress up in their best for a fun event with photos, stories, and music on the ride. This special train features Princess Hazel, who will whisk your little one away on a journey of the imagination with stories of times long ago. Back when castles were home, and Knights in shining armor were there to save princesses from ever-present dangers. A fun, exciting train ride for every little Princess who likes to dress up.