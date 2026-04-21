“Watching silly cat videos is good for you.” — The Wall Street Journal

Oscilloscope Laboratories presents CatVideoFest 2026, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes because they are FUN and we encourage you to wear cat ears, tails, or other feline-themed garb! Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Want to see your cat on the big screen before the movie? Send a photo to agentry@thesmith.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 with the subject line “CatVideoFest 2026”

Runtime: 70 minutes

Rated G

