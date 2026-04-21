Celebrate Victoria & Richard MacKenzie-Childs at their former home

The MacKenzie-Childs family and Donna Fish warmly invite you to join us in celebrating the artistry of Victoria and Richard, hosted in their former home, now the Evermore estate:

October 9,10,11 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1671 Route #90, King Ferry, NY

There will be a pop-up shop of their homeware designs and tours of their former home throughout the weekend, plus videos, slides, and a first 30-minute draft of Bella Racklin’s documentary about Victoria & Richard.

We look forward to your visit!

Please call Evermore: 607-745-9108 for tour reservations and V & R Emprise: 315-317-2486 for any other inquiries.