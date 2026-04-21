Curbstone Festival & Sidewalk Sales
Curbstone Festival & Sidewalk Sales
Sales of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, home accessories and more, along with displays by area nonprofits. Children will be entertained by strolling magicians/balloon artists throughout the weekend. Organized by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy convenient, free parking with our complimentary shuttle service — park at 1 Austin St. or the lower Skaneateles High School lot to take the shuttle into the village.
Village of Skaneateles
Free
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce
(315) 685-0552
info@skaneateles.com
Village of Skaneateles
Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streetsSkaneateles, New York 13152