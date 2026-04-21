© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curbstone Festival & Sidewalk Sales

Curbstone Festival & Sidewalk Sales

Sales of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, home accessories and more, along with displays by area nonprofits. Children will be entertained by strolling magicians/balloon artists throughout the weekend. Organized by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy convenient, free parking with our complimentary shuttle service — park at 1 Austin St. or the lower Skaneateles High School lot to take the shuttle into the village.

Village of Skaneateles
Free
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce
(315) 685-0552
info@skaneateles.com
https://www.skaneateles.com
Village of Skaneateles
Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets
Skaneateles, New York 13152