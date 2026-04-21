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Dancing Turtle Rescue at the Great Swamp Conservancy

Dancing Turtle Rescue at the Great Swamp Conservancy

Celebrate the Year of the Turtle at the Great Swamp Conservancy with a presentation from Dancing Turtle Rescue.

Dancing Turtle Rescue provides rehabilitation services to injured turtles found in New York state. Learn about the lives of freshwater turtles, different species of turtles, and their special features through this educational program.

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
Adult: $5, Kids (12 and under): $2
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/