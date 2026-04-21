Delaware County Fair
Delaware County Fair
Enjoy thrilling rides for the whole family, live music including Chubby Checker, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies, livestock events, Dock Dogs, Acrobat Circus, Dan the Snake Man reptile experience, artist Mr. Scribbles, Buffalo Barfield music show, illusionist David Garrity, Agri-Puppets, "Wheels of Agriculture" game show, exhibits, favorite fair food, and more.
Daily Highlights (Free with fair admission):
- Monday: All-Day Garden Tractor Pull (9 a.m.)
- Tuesday: Chubby Checker (8 p.m.)
- Wednesday: Stock Farm Tractor Pull (9 a.m.)
- Thursday: The Revival Band (7:30 p.m.)
- Friday: Horse Pull (6 p.m.), The Woodshed Prophets (7:30 p.m.)
- Saturday: Gymkhana (9 a.m.), Matthew Vroman Band (7 p.m.)
Hours & Admission
- Fair Hours: Opens daily at 8 a.m.
- Midway Hours: Noon to 11 p.m.
- Gate Admission: $10 (free for children 12 and under)
- Ride Passes: Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on-site and discounted online. Individual ride tickets are also available on the midway and discounted online.
Grandstand Events (Paid - $8 each):
- Monday: Demolition Derby
- Wednesday: Truck & Tractor Pulls
- Thursday: Truck Pulls
- Friday: Black Cat Hell Drivers Thrill Show
- Saturday: Demolition Derby
For more information, call 607-865-4763 or visit the Delaware County Fair official website.
Delaware County Fairgrounds
$10 admission (free for ages 12 & younger)
08:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Delaware Valley Agricultural Society of Walton
607-865-4763
Delaware County Fairgrounds
2 Fair StreetWalton, New York 13856
607-865-4763