Enjoy thrilling rides for the whole family, live music including Chubby Checker, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies, livestock events, Dock Dogs, Acrobat Circus, Dan the Snake Man reptile experience, artist Mr. Scribbles, Buffalo Barfield music show, illusionist David Garrity, Agri-Puppets, "Wheels of Agriculture" game show, exhibits, favorite fair food, and more.

Daily Highlights (Free with fair admission):

Monday: All-Day Garden Tractor Pull (9 a.m.)

All-Day Garden Tractor Pull (9 a.m.) Tuesday: Chubby Checker (8 p.m.)

Chubby Checker (8 p.m.) Wednesday: Stock Farm Tractor Pull (9 a.m.)

Stock Farm Tractor Pull (9 a.m.) Thursday: The Revival Band (7:30 p.m.)

The Revival Band (7:30 p.m.) Friday: Horse Pull (6 p.m.), The Woodshed Prophets (7:30 p.m.)

Horse Pull (6 p.m.), The Woodshed Prophets (7:30 p.m.) Saturday: Gymkhana (9 a.m.), Matthew Vroman Band (7 p.m.)

Hours & Admission

Fair Hours: Opens daily at 8 a.m.

Opens daily at 8 a.m. Midway Hours: Noon to 11 p.m.

Noon to 11 p.m. Gate Admission: $10 (free for children 12 and under)

$10 (free for children 12 and under) Ride Passes: Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on-site and discounted online. Individual ride tickets are also available on the midway and discounted online.

Grandstand Events (Paid - $8 each):

Monday: Demolition Derby

Demolition Derby Wednesday: Truck & Tractor Pulls

Truck & Tractor Pulls Thursday: Truck Pulls

Truck Pulls Friday: Black Cat Hell Drivers Thrill Show

Black Cat Hell Drivers Thrill Show Saturday: Demolition Derby

For more information, call 607-865-4763 or visit the Delaware County Fair official website.