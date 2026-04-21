DiBernardo Productions: "EXscaped" Double Feature
DiBernardo Productions: "EXscaped" Double Feature
DiBernardo Productions presents a chilling cinematic double feature showcasing two connected films from the "EXscaped" universe. This special one-night event invites viewers into a world of fractured identities, escalating tension, and the dark secrets that bind both stories together.
Event Date: October 16, 2026
Doors: 6:30 p.m.
Showtime: 7:00 p.m.
Venue:
The Palace Theatre
2384 James Street
Syracuse, NY
Tickets:
GA – $15
VIP – $25
Palace Theater
$10-$25
06:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DiBernardo Productions LLC
315-876-2126
DiBernardoProductionsLLC@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Michelle DiBernardo
DiBernardoProductionsLLC@gmail.com
Palace Theater
2384 James StreetSyracuse , New York 13206
(315) 463-9240
admin@palaceeastwood.com