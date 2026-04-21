DiBernardo Productions: "EXscaped" Double Feature

DiBernardo Productions presents a chilling cinematic double feature showcasing two connected films from the "EXscaped" universe. This special one-night event invites viewers into a world of fractured identities, escalating tension, and the dark secrets that bind both stories together.

Event Date: October 16, 2026

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Showtime: 7:00 p.m.

Venue:

The Palace Theatre

2384 James Street

Syracuse, NY

Tickets:

GA – $15

VIP – $25