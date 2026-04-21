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Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles

Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles

Join Charles Dickens, Queen Victoria and their entourage for the 33rd edition of Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20, with an abbreviated production (noon to 2:30 p.m.) Christmas Eve. Merriment for the whole family: trunk shows, sing-alongs, musical and other entertainment, hot roasted chestnuts, and appearances by such beloved characters as Charles Dickens, Queen Victoria, Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Washington Irving and Father Christmas. Park for free at 1 Austin St. or in the Skaneateles High School lower lot and take the free shuttle into the village. Produced by Scarlett Rat Entertainment and presented by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Sherwood Inns & Appetites and the Skaneateles-area business community. https://www.skaneateles.com/dickens-christmas

Village of Skaneateles
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation
315-685-0552
info@skaneateles.com
https://www.skaneateles.com
Village of Skaneateles
Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets
Skaneateles, New York 13152