Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles - Opening Day

The 33rd edition of Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles opens at noon with the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade. Charles Dickens and his entourage will meander down Fennell Street to Jordan Street to Genesee Street, ending on the porch of the Hannum House. Dickens Christmas continues every Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., through Dec. 20, with an abbreviated production (noon to 2:30 p.m.) Christmas Eve. Park for free at 1 Austin St. or in the Skaneateles High School lower lot and take the free shuttle into the village. Produced by Scarlett Rat Entertainment and presented by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Sherwood Inns & Appetites and the Skaneateles-area business community. https://www.skaneateles.com/dickens-christmas

