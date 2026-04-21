Join the Smith for this special screening of "The Grinch"! Wear your favorite jammies, meet Santa, and sip on hot cocoa.

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpit. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

Wear your favorite jammies and meet Santa, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Rated PG

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

