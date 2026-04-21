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Drag me to Prom: An All-Eras dance Party

Drag me to Prom: An All-Eras dance Party

Drag Me to Prom: an all-eras dance party hosted by The Smith and Morticia Monroe, featuring Ginger Gigi Diamond and Victoria Dupree, with a DJ spinning hits all night long as you sashay across the Smith stage.

Join us for a celebration of Pride in the Finger Lakes, loud, proud, and more important than ever!

The Smith Opera House
12.93
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca Street
Geneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org/