Drag me to Prom: An All-Eras dance Party
Drag me to Prom: An All-Eras dance Party
Drag Me to Prom: an all-eras dance party hosted by The Smith and Morticia Monroe, featuring Ginger Gigi Diamond and Victoria Dupree, with a DJ spinning hits all night long as you sashay across the Smith stage.
Join us for a celebration of Pride in the Finger Lakes, loud, proud, and more important than ever!
The Smith Opera House
12.93
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org