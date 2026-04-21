Dream Deep Enough to Remember: Screening and Q&A with Tamika Galanis

Join Light Work UVP for "Dream Deep Enough to Remember: Screening + Q&A with Tamika Galanis," a survey of Galanis' films, including a preview of her latest, "By the Skin of Her Teeth," exploring an almost forgotten chapter of local history: Harriet Powell's escape from enslavement from Syracuse to Ontario in 1839.

The screening will be in Watson Theater, across from Light Work's galleries, and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.