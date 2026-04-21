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Dream Deep Enough to Remember: Screening and Q&A with Tamika Galanis

Dream Deep Enough to Remember: Screening and Q&A with Tamika Galanis

Join Light Work UVP for "Dream Deep Enough to Remember: Screening + Q&A with Tamika Galanis," a survey of Galanis' films, including a preview of her latest, "By the Skin of Her Teeth," exploring an almost forgotten chapter of local history: Harriet Powell's escape from enslavement from Syracuse to Ontario in 1839.

The screening will be in Watson Theater, across from Light Work's galleries, and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.

Light Work Gallery / Community Darkrooms
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Light Work UVP
315-443-1369
uvp@lightwork.org
https://www.lightwork.org/archive/tamika-galanis-screening-qa/

Artist Group Info

Tamika Galanis
https://www.lightwork.org/archive/tamika-galanis-screening-qa/
Light Work Gallery / Community Darkrooms
316 Waverly Ave
Syracuse, New York 13210
(315) 443-1300
info@lightwork.org
http://lightwork.org