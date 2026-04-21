Fall Foliage Adventure Trains

Catskill Mountain Railroad

Fall Foliage Adventure

September/October 2026

As the leaves begin to change color, a great way to view the beauty is on a Fall Foliage Adventure Train ride on the Catskill Mountain Railroad.

Our trains are fun for adults and children! Take a spectacular journey along the former Ulster & Delaware Railroad corridor and see the natural beauty of the Catskills from our railroad’s unique perspective. Join us as we travel through some of the oldest farmlands in the United States, where we will cross the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats and into the foothills of Hurley Mountain.

Fall Foliage Trains will operate on September 26, 27, and October 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Check our website for daily departure times. Train fares are $25.00 Adult, $23.00 Adult Discount (senior, military, veteran), $19.00 Children 2 to 12 years, and Toddlers under 2 years on the lap are free.

Check our website at https://catskillmountainrailroad.com for Fall Foliage Train schedules and to purchase tickets. All trains depart from Westbrook Station at 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston, NY 12401 and then return. Rides are about an hour and fifteen minutes long and are approximately 8 miles round trip. All Aboard!