Federal Duck Stamp Exhibit
Federal Duck Stamp Exhibit
The Great Swamp Conservancy will have an exhibit displaying pieces from last year's Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition, including the winning piece, which is now the 2026 Duck Stamp.
The Great Swamp will have this display from August 3 to August 21. Make sure to visit the Great Swamp Conservancy's museum to see this incredible, original artwork that supports conservation annually!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
08:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com