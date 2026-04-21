FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience at LEGOLAND® New York

Build. Dribble. Score!

Kick off the ultimate family day out at the FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience, arriving at LEGOLAND® New York from June 11 to July 19, 2026!

Share a piece of the action at this high-energy soccer celebration packed with interactive games, epic LEGO brick builds, and experiences inspired by LEGO soccer heroes.

Take on the challenge and score against a LEGO minifigure, then experience Spot Shot and Super Squad activities.

Get ready for fan favorite experiences, including:

​• Build. Dribble. Score! – A park-wide celebration of soccer fun brought to life with signature LEGO® creativity.

• Score against a LEGO Minifigure – Soccer skills are put to the test in a fast-paced challenge that turns every kick into a brick-built celebration.

• Spot Shot and Super Squad – Sharpen technique through playful, inclusive challenges designed for every age and skill level.

• Meet soccer legends in LEGO brick form – Get up close to LEGO brick versions of global icons, including LEGO Soccer Heroes Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Vini Jr., created exclusively for the event.

• Design A Jersey – Build a dream soccer uniform in LEGO bricks and add it to the Heroes of Play Wall, joining fans from around the world in a growing celebration of soccer-inspired creativity.

Book now, before the final whistle blows!