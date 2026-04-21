"Finding Gobi" Author talks

What if you found a puppy in the desert, then lost him? On Sat., Aug. 1, you can meet Gobi (the dog) and Dion Leonard (his marathon-running author human) at Syracuse’s downtown library! Find out how they reunited, travelled the world, and shared their story in two books. At 10 a.m., kids are invited to listen to Dion read their book, “Gobi: A Little Dog with a Big Heart.” At 2 p.m., all are invited to hear Dion talk about “Finding Gobi,” his NY Times bestselling memoir. Meet Gobi the dog! Autographed books will be on sale.