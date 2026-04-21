First Day Hike
First Day Hike
Start your New Year off with some fresh air and begin that New Year’s resolution of getting more steps in by joining the GSC for a guided hike!
Refreshments will be provided!
We recommend dressing warmly and wearing boots!
Free to attend!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 1 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com