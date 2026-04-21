Forest Bathing: Fall Equinox

The Forest Bathing: Autumn Equinox Walk is led by June Leo-Randazzo, an Association of Nature and Forest Therapy (ANFT) Certified Guide. An equinox occurs when the day and the night are equal in length. This walk is centered around balance, personal reflection, and release. This walk is different from a hike; instead, it is a slow walk with sitting at times. It will allow participants to connect with nature. Spending time in nature is relaxing and can benefit mental and physical health. It can help reduce stress and depression and support cardiovascular health. This walk is $30 per person, and registration in advance is required, as there is limited space available. Please register by calling the Great Swamp Conservancy at (315)697-2950, or via email at greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.