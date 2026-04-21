Forest Bathing: Summer Solstice

A guided Forest Bathing Walk is more than a walk in the woods. It’s one of the most powerful, accessible, and preventative health strategies we have today. June Leo-Randazzo, an Association of Nature and Forest Therapy (ANFT) Certified Guide, will lead a series of forest therapy walks at the Great Swamp Conservancy throughout 2026!

Forest bathing and spending time in nature can be relaxing, reduce stress, and help support physical health.

$30 per walk, please register ahead of time as spots are limited. Call (315) 697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to register.