Forest Bathing: Summer Solstice
Forest Bathing: Summer Solstice
A guided Forest Bathing Walk is more than a walk in the woods. It’s one of the most powerful, accessible, and preventative health strategies we have today. June Leo-Randazzo, an Association of Nature and Forest Therapy (ANFT) Certified Guide, will lead a series of forest therapy walks at the Great Swamp Conservancy throughout 2026!
Forest bathing and spending time in nature can be relaxing, reduce stress, and help support physical health.
$30 per walk, please register ahead of time as spots are limited. Call (315) 697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to register.
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
$30
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com