Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park

We are here for our 15th Season of FEAR with only 11 nights available! With 4 theatrical attractions, a Haunted Midway, and our new Tradewins exhibition featuring legends of the seas.

Attractions remain open until the final ticketed guest enters. We recommend purchasing tickets online. Later in the season, we may sell out or experience longer wait times.

Please check our website for multiple dates and ticketing options, as well as sensory or low-scare accessible experiences.