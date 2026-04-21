Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights
Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights
Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a magical new vision of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to The Palace Theatre in Syracuse on Monday, December 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Clara's Christmas Eve adventure is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design, and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each scene feels like a living winter fairytale. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Grand Kyiv Ballet has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. Suitable for all ages. Tickets: https://booking.showimpulse.com/event-details/the-nutcracker-symphony-of-lights-syracuse-12212026/
The Palace Theatre
See ticketing website
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Kyiv Ballet
+1 425 588 5154
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
The Palace Theatre
2384 James StSyracuse, New York 13206
(315)463-9240
admin@palaceeastwood.com