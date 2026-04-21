Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race
Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race
Save Our Sodus and the Town of Huron invite you to Oak Park Marina on the east side of Great Sodus Bay for the Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race! Join us Saturday, July 11, for a day of water, racing, and fun for all ages! Kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and homemade boats from recycled materials like cardboard are welcome. Registration is from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Races begin at 11:30 a.m. Registration and admission are free. Prizes, crazy trophies, and more! Everyone is welcome! For more details, visit the Historic Huron, NY Facebook page or call [315-573-4493]. See you there!
Pre-registration is available online.
Day of Registration accepted.
Rain Date - Sunday, July 12, 2026.
Oak Park Marina
FREE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Huron and Save Our Sodus
315-573-4493
rfox@huronny.gov
Oak Park Marina
6483 Catchpole Shore RoadNorth Rose, New York 14516
680-322-0108
tours@saveoursodus.com