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Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race

Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race

Save Our Sodus and the Town of Huron invite you to Oak Park Marina on the east side of Great Sodus Bay for the Huron Bicentennial People-Powered Boat Race! Join us Saturday, July 11, for a day of water, racing, and fun for all ages! Kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and homemade boats from recycled materials like cardboard are welcome. Registration is from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Races begin at 11:30 a.m. Registration and admission are free. Prizes, crazy trophies, and more! Everyone is welcome! For more details, visit the Historic Huron, NY Facebook page or call [315-573-4493]. See you there!

Pre-registration is available online.

Day of Registration accepted.

Rain Date - Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Oak Park Marina
FREE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Town of Huron and Save Our Sodus
315-573-4493
rfox@huronny.gov
https://www.facebook.com/historichuron/
Oak Park Marina
6483 Catchpole Shore Road
North Rose, New York 14516
680-322-0108
tours@saveoursodus.com
http://www.saveoursodus.com/roselummis