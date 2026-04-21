Inspiration
Inspiration
Inspiration:
A Festival of Art and Nature
Sunday: June 7, 11 AM to 4:30 p.m.
The festival will feature an abundance of good food, good music, and fantastic nature, rain or shine. Live musical performances will be by John McConnell, and Kimo and Anna. The day will also include poetry, fabulous children’s activities, a silent raffle, nature-inspired local artists and vendors. The Saltbox Smokehouse food truck will provide some of the best in BBQ and classic comfort sides. Mark June 7 on your calendar and come out and enjoy a day of music and great natural beauty.
The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com