Inspiration:

A Festival of Art and Nature

Sunday: June 7, 11 AM to 4:30 p.m.

The festival will feature an abundance of good food, good music, and fantastic nature, rain or shine. Live musical performances will be by John McConnell, and Kimo and Anna. The day will also include poetry, fabulous children’s activities, a silent raffle, nature-inspired local artists and vendors. The Saltbox Smokehouse food truck will provide some of the best in BBQ and classic comfort sides. Mark June 7 on your calendar and come out and enjoy a day of music and great natural beauty.

