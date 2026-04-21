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Interactive Mystery Dinner Theater - "Deadly Inheritance"

Interactive Mystery Dinner Theater - "Deadly Inheritance"

The Matriarch of a wealthy family is gravely ill and wishing to settle her estate. First, her long-lost son, Richard, must be declared officially dead. That’s where the fun begins! Join in as you and the other intensely greedy relatives gather to memorialize “Little Dickie” and battle for position to receive the lion’s share of the family’s $13 billion fortune. Be careful at this gathering, however, the next memorial could be for you.

Audience members get to eat, drink, laugh, and solve the mystery as they play along with five very suspicious characters in an interactive show.

Suitable for mature teens and up.

Home Team Pub
$49.99 plus tax and gratuity for dinner and show
07:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Home Team Pub
315-622-6262
hometeampub@gmail.com
https://www.hometeampub.com/

Artist Group Info

The ACME Mystery Co
info@acmemysterytheater.com
https://acmemysterytheater.com/
Home Team Pub
7990 Oswego Road
Liverpool, New York 13090
315-622-6262
hometeampub@gmail.com
https://www.hometeampub.com/