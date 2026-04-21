Interactive Mystery Dinner Theater - "Deadly Inheritance"

The Matriarch of a wealthy family is gravely ill and wishing to settle her estate. First, her long-lost son, Richard, must be declared officially dead. That’s where the fun begins! Join in as you and the other intensely greedy relatives gather to memorialize “Little Dickie” and battle for position to receive the lion’s share of the family’s $13 billion fortune. Be careful at this gathering, however, the next memorial could be for you.

Audience members get to eat, drink, laugh, and solve the mystery as they play along with five very suspicious characters in an interactive show.

Suitable for mature teens and up.