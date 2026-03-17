Join the Ithaca Public Education Initiative as we celebrate 30 years of supporting creativity, connection, and learning in Ithaca’s public schools. This event is free and open to the public and features live music from Driftwood trio (Joey Arcuri, Dan Forsyth, and Joe Kollar), student performances, food and refreshments, a photo booth, button making, grant recipient info tables, district speakers, and more!

Come celebrate the legacy, share in the stories, and help us look toward the next 30 years!

IPEI’s 30th Anniversary Event is generously sponsored by Friends of IPEI and Tompkins Bank & Trust, with additional support from Conway Financial Planning and The Bigsby Market.