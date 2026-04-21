Kid's Paint and Juice
Kid's Paint and Juice
Join us for a kids' painting class where we will use acrylic paint on canvas. Snacks and all materials will be provided.
$18 per child, Ages 5-12. Please register in advance by calling (315) 697-2950 or via email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com. Please pre-pay with cash, check, or PayPal.
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$18 per child
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com