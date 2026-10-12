Kid's Paint and Juice
Kid's Paint and Juice
Join the GSC for a kids' fox painting class. Not only will your child get to create a beautiful masterpiece, but they will learn all about how foxes and other mammals are able to survive the harsh winter months. Snacks will be provided. This class has been created with children 5-12 years old in mind. $18 per child; must register and pay in advance.
Register by calling (315)697-2950 or emailing greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Venmo: @greatswamp97, or PayPal: @greatswamp97.
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$18 per child
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 18 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com