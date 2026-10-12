Join the GSC for a kids' fox painting class. Not only will your child get to create a beautiful masterpiece, but they will learn all about how foxes and other mammals are able to survive the harsh winter months. Snacks will be provided. This class has been created with children 5-12 years old in mind. $18 per child; must register and pay in advance.

Register by calling (315)697-2950 or emailing greatswampconservancy@gmail.com

Venmo: @greatswamp97, or PayPal: @greatswamp97.