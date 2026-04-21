KlezFest, Syracuse Jewish Festival

KlezFest, one of Central New York’s most treasured summer festivals, invites people of all backgrounds to come together for an afternoon of live music, family activities, local shopping and plenty of delicious kosher food on Sunday, August 16, from 12 - 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Emmy-award-winning songwriter and fan-favorite Hughie Stone-Fish will return as Master of Ceremonies, along with his band Sound of Unity and the Keyna Hora Band. Dan Nadel will return as a headliner, accompanied by Ms. Nia Drummond on vocals.

Interactive activities can be found scattered throughout the festival, including a Children’s Tent with organized crafts, face painting provided by The Face Paint Lady, a puppet show and bounce houses, to name a few.

Vendor, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available! Apply today at jccsyr.org/klezfest.

