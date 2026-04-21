The H. Lee White Maritime Museum invites the community to enjoy a day of free family fun at the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival. Explore maritime history with the Happy Pirates theater troupe or participate in hands-on activities, including making origami boats, knot-tying keychains, and building toy sailboats for the Sailboat Sprint.

The event features tours of a National Historic Landmark tugboat and live demonstrations from ham radio operators connecting with museum ships worldwide. Guests can also view videos from the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and visit exhibits from the Great Lakes Institute at SUNY Oswego.

Storytime: "Giant Cheese" readings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Safety Exhibits: Boating safety information provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Oswego Fire Department, and NY Sea Grant.

Sponsors: Eagle Beverage and Adventure at Burritt's Marine and Powersports.

For more information, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum website.