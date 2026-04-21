Lakeside Artistry Holiday Fair 2026
Lakeside Artistry Holiday Fair 2026
The Art of the Senses!
Come & celebrate the Spirit of the Holidays alongside the Charles Dickens Christmas Characters, with fine arts & crafts, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, ceramics, amazing food & yummies, upcycling, home decor & furnishings, antiques, children's books, wreaths, organic farms, glass, coffee and more!
Over 35 local vendors - all to benefit the Food Bank & Outreach Program with a RAFFLE!!!
Free to the public & lots of parking!
First Presbyterian Church (Skaneateles)
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lakeside Artistry
3154400221
chiarakuhns@gmail.com
First Presbyterian Church (Skaneateles)
97 E Genesee St.Skaneateles, New York 13152