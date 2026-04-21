Lakeside Artistry Holiday Fair 2026

The Art of the Senses!

Come & celebrate the Spirit of the Holidays alongside the Charles Dickens Christmas Characters, with fine arts & crafts, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, ceramics, amazing food & yummies, upcycling, home decor & furnishings, antiques, children's books, wreaths, organic farms, glass, coffee and more!

Over 35 local vendors - all to benefit the Food Bank & Outreach Program with a RAFFLE!!!

Free to the public & lots of parking!