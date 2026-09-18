Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser
Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser
Support the GSC by purchasing a delicious lasagna dinner! All proceeds go to helping further the GSC’s mission!
$16 per dinner.
Pre-order your dinner by January 20 so we can have lasagna ready for you and your family! Contact greatswampconservancy@gmail.com or call (315)697-2950.
Dine or take out!
This event is in memory of Barbara Baker and is our 4th annual!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$16 per dinner
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com