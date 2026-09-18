Support the GSC by purchasing a delicious lasagna dinner! All proceeds go to helping further the GSC’s mission!

$16 per dinner.

Pre-order your dinner by January 20 so we can have lasagna ready for you and your family! Contact greatswampconservancy@gmail.com or call (315)697-2950.

Dine or take out!

This event is in memory of Barbara Baker and is our 4th annual!