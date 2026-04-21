Lights Out: Making CNY Safer for Birds
Lights Out: Making CNY Safer for Birds
Meredith Barges is a bird-friendly building policy advocate and educator. Through her work, she helps people to appreciate the complex lives of birds and how our decisions about buildings, lighting, and landscaping affect bird populations. She is the co-author of “Building Safer Cities for Birds: How Cities Are Leading the Way on Bird-Friendly Building Policy”
Registration for this presentation is appreciated.
$5 per person, $4 for members
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$5 per person, $4 for members
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com