Living Writers Series: A Conversation with Keith and Juliet Giglio

Join the Department of English and Creative Writing at SUNY Oswego for the 2026 Living Writers Series! This year, the series celebrates the human-created literature of nine guests. They will read from their works, discuss the art of writing, and share insights from their successful careers. They will also explore with us the pressure points between Artistic Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence. They have each thought deeply about AI and have reached a range of conclusions. This A/I series is an opportunity to learn about this new technology, but ultimately, it is a chance to value what makes us human.

Juliet and Keith Giglio are successful screenwriters, playwrights, and novelists. Their films include Reba McEntire’s "Christmas in Tune," "Dear Christmas," "A Very Nutty Christmas," and "Christmas Reservations." They teach screenwriting at SUNY Oswego and Syracuse University, respectively. For the Living Writers Series, they will talk about their extensive careers in Hollywood, as well as their collaborative work on writing and staging a play in central New York. In response to the series theme this year–A/I: Artistic Intelligence & Artificial Intelligence–they said, "AI is a tool. It can be used for good or for evil.”