Lorenzo Garden Day

Come and explore Lorenzo’s enchanting garden and grounds and learn about the history and evolution of the estate. This year, we celebrate 43 years of continuous support from the Friends of Lorenzo for the restoration and maintenance of our 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden. While here, enjoy a free tour of the Mansion, stop into the Visitor Center for exhibits, videos, and a carriage and sleigh display, visit the Gift Shop, and learn more about our upcoming events. Guides will be on hand in the garden and mansion to share the history and answer questions. Event admission and Mansion tours are free.