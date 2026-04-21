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Lorenzo Garden Day

Lorenzo Garden Day

Come and explore Lorenzo’s enchanting garden and grounds and learn about the history and evolution of the estate. This year, we celebrate 43 years of continuous support from the Friends of Lorenzo for the restoration and maintenance of our 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden. While here, enjoy a free tour of the Mansion, stop into the Visitor Center for exhibits, videos, and a carriage and sleigh display, visit the Gift Shop, and learn more about our upcoming events. Guides will be on hand in the garden and mansion to share the history and answer questions. Event admission and Mansion tours are free.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/