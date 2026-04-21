Lorenzo’s America 250th Series: The Jay Family and the End of Slavery in New York

Dr. David Gellman, the 2026-27 A. Lindsay O’Connor Chair of American Institutions in the history department at Colgate University, will discuss that as America’s 250th gives way to the 2027 bicentennial of the final abolition of slavery in New York, the moment is ideal to contemplate the relationship between independence and emancipation in the Empire State.

John Jay, diplomat, US Supreme Court Chief Justice, governor, slaveholder, and antislavery society president, provides a powerful prism for making sense of an uneven but profound transformation. The relationship between Caesar, Clarinda, Zilpah, and members of the Jay family who enslaved and later freed them entwines with the ways that this influential political family navigated the fulfillment of their antislavery beliefs. The talk thus merges public and private lives to contemplate the limits and the potential of the American Revolution. Gellman is the author of "Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York," winner of the Herbert H. Lehman Prize.