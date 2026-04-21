© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lorenzo’s America 250th Series: The Jay Family and the End of Slavery in New York

Lorenzo’s America 250th Series: The Jay Family and the End of Slavery in New York

Dr. David Gellman, the 2026-27 A. Lindsay O’Connor Chair of American Institutions in the history department at Colgate University, will discuss that as America’s 250th gives way to the 2027 bicentennial of the final abolition of slavery in New York, the moment is ideal to contemplate the relationship between independence and emancipation in the Empire State.

John Jay, diplomat, US Supreme Court Chief Justice, governor, slaveholder, and antislavery society president, provides a powerful prism for making sense of an uneven but profound transformation. The relationship between Caesar, Clarinda, Zilpah, and members of the Jay family who enslaved and later freed them entwines with the ways that this influential political family navigated the fulfillment of their antislavery beliefs. The talk thus merges public and private lives to contemplate the limits and the potential of the American Revolution. Gellman is the author of "Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York," winner of the Herbert H. Lehman Prize.

Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/
Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
33 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
3156553200
https://www.meierscreekbrewing.com/