Lorenzo’s America 250th Speaker Series: "George Washington's Cherry Tree in Fact and Fiction"

In commemoration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Lorenzo State Historic Site is sponsoring a free Speaker Series featuring highly regarded historians, archaeologists, and authors specializing in the Revolutionary War era. This month, we welcome Dr. Philip Levy for his presentation: "George Washington's Cherry Tree in Fact and Fiction."

The series will be hosted at Meier’s Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery on the first Thursday of the month through November. It’s made possible by funding from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the partnership of Friends of Lorenzo and Meier’s Creek Brewing Company. Admission is free.