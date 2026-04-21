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Magical Musical Squad presents “Spread the Love”

Magical Musical Squad presents “Spread the Love”

“Spread the Love” is a joyful celebration featuring youth, ages 4-14, sharing messages of kindness, hope, and unity through original and familiar music, movement, and storytelling. Squad members asked "What does love mean to you?" when visiting with elders at senior facilities, churches, and veterans’ centers. This performance is a culmination of those experiences. This interactive celebration reminds us that music, compassion, sharing, and love are universal healing forces that connect us all.

Ticket sales help keep the program tuition-free for the youth. For tickets, contact Annette Adams-Brown, 315-663-1770, magicalmusicaldsquad@gmail.com

St. David's Church
$10
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Magical Musical Squad
315-663-1770
magicalmusicalsquad@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

annette adams-brown
magicalmusicalsquad@gmail.com
St. David's Church
14 Jamar Drive
DeWitt, New York 13214