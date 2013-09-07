Monsters University (2013)

Ambitious misfit Mike Wazowski and natural-born scarer Sulley return in this Pixar prequel!

Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his dream a reality, he enrolls at Monsters University. During his first semester, he meets Sulley (John Goodman), a natural-born Scarer. Sulley and Mike engage in a fierce rivalry that ultimately gets them both kicked out of MU’s elite Scare Program. To make things right, Mike and Sulley — along with a bunch of misfit monsters — will have to learn to work together.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! Dress in a monstrous costume, or wear your favorite Monsters Inc accessories! Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated G

Running Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes