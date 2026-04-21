Murray & Peter Present: 'Golden Girls, the Laughs Continue'

"The Golden Girls" are back in an all-new show!

2026 finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! There will be a 20-minute intermission.

Presented by Murray & Peter.

