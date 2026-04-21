Murray & Peter Present: 'Golden Girls, the Laughs Continue'
Murray & Peter Present: 'Golden Girls, the Laughs Continue'
"The Golden Girls" are back in an all-new show!
2026 finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! There will be a 20-minute intermission.
Presented by Murray & Peter.
The Smith Opera House
$81.58, $61.08, $50.83
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org