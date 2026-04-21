National Abolition Hall of Fame Induction Day
National Abolition Hall of Fame Induction Day
Join us for a full day of programming, including talks and tours to celebrate the lasting legacy of abolitionists in New York State. This event will also feature a catered dinner and time with scholars and descendants.
Honorees:
- William Wells Brown
- William Jay
- John Jay II
- Samuel Ringgold Ward
Schedule:
- 10 a.m. – Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark with Norm K. Dann
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum open for tours
- 1:15 p.m. – Welcome and remarks by Alden Max Smith, interim president of NAHOF (Peterboro Methodist Church)
- 1:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: William Wells Brown
- 2:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: William Jay and John Jay II
- 3:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: Samuel Ringgold Ward
- 5 p.m. – Dinner and conversation at Smithfield Community Center (additional cost; provided by Ye Olde Landmark Tavern)
- 7 p.m. – Induction Ceremony at Peterboro Methodist Church
National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
$50 - 110
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
5255 Pleasnant Valley RoadPeterboro, New York 13134
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com