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National Abolition Hall of Fame Induction Day

National Abolition Hall of Fame Induction Day

Join us for a full day of programming, including talks and tours to celebrate the lasting legacy of abolitionists in New York State. This event will also feature a catered dinner and time with scholars and descendants.

Honorees:

  • William Wells Brown
  • William Jay
  • John Jay II
  • Samuel Ringgold Ward

Schedule:

  • 10 a.m. – Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark with Norm K. Dann
  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum open for tours
  • 1:15 p.m. – Welcome and remarks by Alden Max Smith, interim president of NAHOF (Peterboro Methodist Church)
  • 1:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: William Wells Brown
  • 2:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: William Jay and John Jay II
  • 3:30 p.m. – Inductee Symposium: Samuel Ringgold Ward
  • 5 p.m. – Dinner and conversation at Smithfield Community Center (additional cost; provided by Ye Olde Landmark Tavern)
  • 7 p.m. – Induction Ceremony at Peterboro Methodist Church
National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
$50 - 110
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
https://www.nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org/
National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
5255 Pleasnant Valley Road
Peterboro, New York 13134
315-684-1115
nahofm1835@gmail.com
https://www.nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org/induction-2026.html