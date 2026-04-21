Nature's Inspirations Art Series-Clay Workshop with Jessica Hofmeyer

Join Jessica Hofmeyer, owner of Hofmeyer Studios, for this clay workshop! This workshop is perfect for all skill levels. This event includes hands-on instruction, a short walk through nature to gain inspiration and collect materials, and the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind tile hanging.

Registration is required for this workshop, as there are limited spots, but it is free to attend. Please call (315)697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to register.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.