Navigating Medicare
Navigating Medicare
Do you have questions about how Medicare works? Medicare plans can be very confusing. Join Nancy Spinella to talk about all things Medicare, including Medicare Advantage plans and any other questions you might have.
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NOPL Brewerton
315-458-6184
pr@nopl.org
Artist Group Info
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
5440 Bennett StBrewerton, New York 13029
315-676-7484
pr@nopl.org