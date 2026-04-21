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Navigating Medicare

Medicare written on a speechbubble

Navigating Medicare

Do you have questions about how Medicare works? Medicare plans can be very confusing. Join Nancy Spinella to talk about all things Medicare, including Medicare Advantage plans and any other questions you might have.

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NOPL Brewerton
315-458-6184
pr@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org/

Artist Group Info

https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17333733
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
5440 Bennett St
Brewerton, New York 13029
315-676-7484
pr@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org/