Hamilton College at The Other Side presents:

Occult Utica: Rest Stop on New York's Psychic Highway

Wednesday, October 21, 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.

This illustrated lecture will explore Utica's hidden history as home to occultists, spiritualists, alchemists, communitarians, hollow-earth theorists, and much more. Come take a strange trip through Utica's esoteric past with Christian Goodwillie, director and curator of special collections and archives at the Burke Library of Hamilton College. Talk is open and free to the public. For information on events at The Other Side, see our website – theothersideutica.org.

