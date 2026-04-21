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Occult Utica: Rest Stop on New York's Psychic Highway

Occult Utica: Rest Stop on New York's Psychic Highway

Hamilton College at The Other Side presents:

Occult Utica: Rest Stop on New York's Psychic Highway

Wednesday, October 21, 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.

This illustrated lecture will explore Utica's hidden history as home to occultists, spiritualists, alchemists, communitarians, hollow-earth theorists, and much more. Come take a strange trip through Utica's esoteric past with Christian Goodwillie, director and curator of special collections and archives at the Burke Library of Hamilton College. Talk is open and free to the public. For information on events at The Other Side, see our website – theothersideutica.org.

The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/