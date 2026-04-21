Phylla Mae (pronounced “fill-a-may”) Fall Fest is a music and dance party we throw each year on the third weekend in October. We always invite great musicians and callers from near and far, and we offer wonderful workshops and loads of dancing. We are also known for high spirits, tasty refreshments, decorations, camaraderie, and…well…pumpkins.

This year, we're thrilled to welcome master callers Gaye Fifer and David Smukler, as well as TWO outstanding bands - Star Charters and Missing Lynx with Tim Ball.

The weekend starts off on Friday, October 16, with a potluck dinner and dance party. On Saturday, you can dance the day away with couples dancing, English country dancing, a waltz workshop, and contra. Grab some dinner nearby, then finish off the day with another dance party and - not to be forgotten - our pumpkin-carving contest!

Register in advance for a reduced price. Sign up for certain sessions or come for the whole fest. For more information and the weekend schedule, visit https://syracusecountrydancers.org/special-events/phylla-mae-fall-fest/