Reduce, Reuse, and Repair with Madison County Solid Waste-Holiday Edition
Reduce, Reuse, and Repair with Madison County Solid Waste-Holiday Edition
Join the Madison County Department of Solid Waste Recycling Coordinator at the Great Swamp Conservancy for a presentation on ways to reduce, reuse, and repair and join a discussion on ways we can bring more repair learning opportunities to the community! We will learn about common items that we can repair before disposing of them, ways to prolong the use of our items, and resources to learn about making repairs.
Light refreshments will be provided. Free to attend!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com