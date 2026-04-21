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Reduce, Reuse, and Repair with Madison County Solid Waste-Holiday Edition

Reduce, Reuse, and Repair with Madison County Solid Waste-Holiday Edition

Join the Madison County Department of Solid Waste Recycling Coordinator at the Great Swamp Conservancy for a presentation on ways to reduce, reuse, and repair and join a discussion on ways we can bring more repair learning opportunities to the community! We will learn about common items that we can repair before disposing of them, ways to prolong the use of our items, and resources to learn about making repairs.

Light refreshments will be provided. Free to attend!

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/